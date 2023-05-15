Source: Hit-and-run accidents on rise | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Crime Reporter

Hit-and-run road traffic accidents continue to increase countrywide despite warnings that motorists must stop and assist the victims, with very often the jail time for running away being far higher than any penalty for causing the accident, which is usually just a fine.

Even where the accident is fatal, it is often the case that a magistrate will find that the running away is more serious since giving immediate aid and getting the injured person to hospital in time could have saved a life.

Police have since launched a manhunt for some of the drivers and if arrested they will face culpable homicide charges, as well as charges of running away from an accident scene.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police were concerned over such cases and urged motorists to exercise caution when travelling on the roads.

“The ZRP is investigating a serious hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred on May 9, at the 10km peg along Christmas Pass-Shamhu Road near Redwing Mine, where a man aged 34 was hit by a white Nissan Caravan vehicle being driven by an unknown motorist,” he said.

“The victim sustained injuries on the back and head. The driver did not stop after the accident.”

In another serious hit-and-run road traffic accident, a 39-year-old man sustained multiple injuries all over the body after being hit by an unknown motorist along Gokwe-Siabuwa Road, near Nemangwe Business Centre.

The motorist did not stop after the accident.

Another 29-year-old man sustained head injuries after being hit by an unknown motorist along Nketa Drive near Nketa Primary School turn-off last Tuesday.

Like in previous cases, the motorist did not stop after the accident.

In March, there was a huge outcry among commuters over an increase in hit-and-run road traffic accidents, with more than 10 cases having been recorded around the country.

Five people reportedly were killed in hit-and-run road traffic accidents since the beginning of March, mostly done by mushikashika operators who will be escaping from law enforcement agents.

Some of the cases, which were being investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police include a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place at the intersection of Old Mazowe Road and Bimha Road in Mount Hampden.

Police were also investigating a fatal accident that occurred along High Glen Road near an area known as “Pamasimbi” on March 17, where an unknown motorist who was driving a commuter omnibus reportedly operating as a mushikashika hit three pedestrians before fleeing.

On March 15, an unknown man died after being run over by a Nissan Caravan vehicle in Harare along Seke Road.

The following day, two people were also seriously injured after a hit-and-run accident which occurred at the intersection of Harare Drive and Arcturus Road in Greendale, Harare.

In that accident a truck driver rammed into a Honda CRV vehicle which had four passengers on board, but did not stop after the accident.

Meanwhile, police in Harare are investigating a fatal road traffic accident which occurred last week along an unnamed road near Batai Munhu Shopping Centre in Ushewekunze, where a bus conductor aged 23 died on admission at Sally Mugabe Hospital after falling from the bus, resulting in him being run over.