Source: Horror as Gutu villagers recover carcasses of stolen cattle | Herald (Crime)

Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa

George Maponga

Masvingo Bureau

COMMUNITIES in the Chartsworth area of Gutu have been hit by rustling with two farmers recently finding the carcasses of their stolen beasts in the bush.

The carcasses were of four beasts stolen from Widgeon Farm by unknown thieves. It remains unclear why the rustlers abandoned the meat after slaughtering the cattle.

Farmers in the cattle-rich area are now concerned over the rustlers who they suspect could be working with unscrupulous butchery operators from Chartsworth and the nearby Mpandawana Town.

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa yesterday said the cattle belonged to Mr Gift Dube (47) of Plot 28, Village IB at Widgeon Farm, and Ms Silvia Goko, of Plot 35 in the same village. The cattle were stolen on Monday last week.

“We are still investigating the case after our teams attended the scene. The carcasses were handed over to the owners of the stolen beasts and no arrests have been made to date.”

Police are urging cattle farmers to consider practicing collective penning to secure their livestock, which could be an effective way to curb livestock theft.

Stock thieves have been on the prowl across Masvingo province especially in Bikita, Mwenezi and Gutu where rustlers have stolen hundreds of cattle, with some reportedly working in cahoots with corrupt police officers.