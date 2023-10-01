Source: Hotels, lodges fully booked ahead of Sanganai/Hlanganani Expo | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

MOST of the major hotels and lodges in Bulawayo are fully booked ahead of this year’s edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo scheduled to run from 12 to 14 October.

The Expo is an annual event showcasing the country’s vast tourism potential and it attracts a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals, and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe’s unique attractions and investment opportunities.

The 16th edition of the premier travel and tourism showcase will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC) with a number of business-to-business meetings and conferences to take place in the first two-days, while the last day will be open to the public.

The exhibition also runs alongside social events aimed at increasing networking opportunities, aimed at creating a conducive environment for follow-up discussions and additional face to face interactions. Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) president, Mr Farai Chimba said tourism players have made great strides in preparation of the Expo.

“Players are now ready for the country’s premium travel showcase. This will be an opportunity to showcase the destination and the strides that have been made in investments to support visitors experience of the country. Tourism players are encouraged to attend this event to interface, market themselves and their products at their doorstep so as to grow our numbers as a destination,” he said.

A snap survey conducted by Sunday News Business last week showed that some top hospitality facilities in Bulawayo were either already fully booked or only left with limited space. The city’s industry and businesses said the Expo, which has been held in the city since 2015 continues to revitalise Bulawayo economy. In an interview, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) Matabeleland Chapter vice-president Mr Joseph Gunda said the city was endowed with a number of attractions.

“Bulawayo is a gateway to Matobo National Park, home to the Matobo Hills rock formations and Stone Age cave art. Park wildlife consists of various species of birds, mammals and reptiles, among others. Nearby there is Tshabalala Game Sanctuary, west of the city there is the ruins of 15th-century Khami city comprising stone walls and terraces. There is the Bulawayo’s Natural History Museum of Zimbabwe, among other key attractions that are also in close proximity to the city. The Expo provides opportunities for the city’s businesses to showcase and promote their products and services. These events provide a platform for companies to meet potential customers, partners and investors, and for consumers to discover new products and services.”

He called on the tourism players from Bulawayo and surrounding areas to utilise the Expo and capitalise on the unique opportunity for them to engage a wide audience from around the country and different countries.

Mr Gunda said the Expo continues to chart the way forward as the businesses rebound from the Covid-19 shocks with an increase in local production.

Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) Matabeleland region vice-president Mr Mackenzie Dongo said the Expo was an opportunity for Bulawayo businesses to get exposure that could lead to increased sales, brand recognition and customer loyalty, which are all essential for long-term business growth.

He said the Expo was also a platform for the city to attract more investment and reap low-hanging fruits.

Bulawayo Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) vice-chairperson, Ms Sithabile Bhebhe said the Expo will allow MSMEs to meet other businesses and organisations not only in their area but from other parts of the country, region and global world.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) said as the highly anticipated Expo draws closer, tourism players were upbeat about the prospects that lie ahead as the showcase is a significant opportunity to celebrate the resilience and vibrancy of the tourism sector in the country.

It said this year’s expo celebrates the resilience, dynamism, and untapped potential of Zimbabwe as a premiere tourism destination. With a diverse range of destinations, wildlife, heritage, culture, and adventure offerings, Africa is emerging as a top choice for travellers worldwide. The Expo which resumed physical attendance last year, had been held virtually with limited participants in the 2020 and 2021 editions due to the Covid-19 pandemic disruptions