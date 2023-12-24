Houses submerged in water following heavy rains in Harare

0

Homes submerged in water

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

NEARLY 15 houses were submerged in water after heavy rains and a juvenile (6) has been reported missing.

In a statement, police said several people in Budiriro 4 Paddock area, Harare were rescued by the Police Sub-Aqua Unit.

The Unit also rescued 19 families whose houses were submerged in water in Kuwadzana Extension

“The ZRP reports a sad incident where nearly 15 houses were submerged in water in Budiriro 4 Paddock area, Harare. Several people were marooned and rescued by ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit while a six-year-old minor is missing after heavy rains pounded Harare and surrounding areas last night and today. The ZRP Sub-Aqua Unit has also rescued 19 families in Kuwadzana Extension where some houses had been submerged in water,” reads the statement.

