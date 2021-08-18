Source: Housing coop members defy eviction order | Herald (Crime)

Herald Reporter

Chairperson of Zanoremba Housing Cooperative Society Limited Mr Kalisto Masango and seven of his associates have defied a court ruling ordering their eviction from houses they are occupying at a housing project in Unit L, Seke, Chitungwiza owned by Chigumba Property Holdings and Zanoremba Housing Company (Pvt) Ltd.

This comes after the Supreme Court recently ruled that Chigumba Property Holdings and its sister company, Zanoremba Housing Company (Pvt) Ltd, were the bona fide owners and legal rights holders of the housing project.

The rival outfit Zanoremba Housing Cooperative Society Limited led by Mr Masango were then interdicted from interfering with the administration of the project in any way as none of them had any rights in the project.

The others who were barred from interference were Hastancia Musetwa, Taurai Zikwende, Erifa Chivaya, Clemence Chitsanga, Tendai Nyangande and Elwin Tsongoro.

Following the Supreme Court order, Chigumba Property Holdings then approached the Harare Magistrates Court seeking an order for the eviction of its rivals from the housing project and it was granted.

Masango and his associates then appealed at the High Court, but the matter was dismissed with costs on June 17, 2021 by Justice Owen Tagu sitting with Justice Esther Muremba.

“Whereupon, after hearing documents filed of record, and hearing counsel, it be and is hereby ordered that the appeal is dismissed with costs.”

Mr John Koto of Koto and Company represented Chigumba Property Holdings while Mr Clemence Ngweshiwa appeared for the applicants.

Following the eviction order, the eight defendants have continued staying at the housing project in defiance of the court order.

A report was recently made to police, leading to the arrest of Masango and Tsongoro. Their case is still pending before the courts after having been released from remand prison last Thursday.

Masango and Tsongoro are allegedly still collecting money, tarnishing the image of Zanu PF by using some party youths in the area to intimidate officials from Chigumba Property Holdings and court officials executing their duties.

It is also reported that they are continuing to take money from desperate home seekers in and around Chitungwiza and others who are settled at the housing project when the money should be channelled towards the owners for development purposes.

Recently, the Supreme Court said home seekers should start dealing with Chigumba Property Holdings and its sister company, Zanoremba Housing Company Private Limited who are the bona fide owners of the property.

Zanoremba Housing Cooperative Society Limited was also interdicted from selling, advertising, disposing of or in any way encumbering any of the housing stands under Zanoremba Housing Company Private Limited housing project.

Chitungwiza Municipality was also barred from transacting with any of the other eight defendants in the administration of the housing project by opening files and entering into contracts on the project.

“Any contracts of lease signed between members of the first defendant and the 9th defendant (Chitungwiza Municipality) be declared null and void and occupants of stands on the land in question shall only do so as members of the plaintiff’s project and on terms and conditions agreed to with the plaintiffs.”