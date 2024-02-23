How Coco Gauff Plays to Win

by Aaron Smith

Coco Gauff is a really good tennis player. She’s only 19 years old but she’s already shown she can beat anyone she plays against, no matter how good they are.

Right now, she’s doing really well in the Australian Open tournament. She’s in the semifinals, where she’ll play against Aryna Sabalenka, who is also really good. They’ve played against each other before, and Coco has won more times.

If Coco wins this match, she’ll play against the winner of another match. But first, she needs to focus on beating Sabalenka. It’s going to be tough, but Coco has what it takes to win! Additionally, some people enjoy betting on tennis with 1xBet to add even more excitement to the game.

Beat Sabalenka

Gauff needs to defeat another opponent after Sabalenka to have a chance at winning the tournament. If she succeeds in the semifinal, she could potentially emerge as the tournament champion. Conversely, the victor of the Gauff-Sabalenka match is likely to become the overall winner of the Australian Open. Gauff has specific areas to concentrate on to overcome the formidable challenges in women’s tennis.

Dictate play

Gauff needs to control the pace of the points, utilizing not only power but also versatility. Sabalenka, who is 6 feet tall, struggles with movement, particularly when moving forward. If Gauff can exploit the full width of the court and entice Sabalenka to the net with drop shots, it will exhaust her opponent and disrupt her rhythm. Incorporating slice shots into her game plan will also prove highly effective for Gauff.

Her Game to Win the U.S. Open

Defense in tennis often receives less attention compared to other aspects of the game, such as serving aces. It’s not as easily showcased in highlight reels on social media platforms. In today’s highly athletic tennis environment, where players deliver powerful offensive shots from all corners of the court, identifying moments of effective defense can be challenging. Essentially, outstanding defense boils down to the ability to return seemingly impossible shots and persistently keep the ball in play. This skill was pivotal in Coco Gauff’s victory at the U.S. Open women’s championship. Gauff’s defensive play allowed her to handle Aryna Sabalenka’s strong shots, gradually wearing down Sabalenka mentally and physically while boosting Gauff’s own confidence, ultimately leading to her triumph with a score of 2–6, 6–3, 6–2.

During the summer, Coco Gauff’s offensive strategy, characterized by her aggressive approach on the court, earned her two hard-court titles prior to the Open. Arriving at Flushing Meadows, she was regarded as a favorite to win a major championship for the first time in her young career. However, from the beginning of the final match, it became evident that Gauff wouldn’t be able to rely on her offensive game. Aryna Sabalenka’s powerful shots overwhelmed her, particularly targeting Gauff’s forehand—the only perceived weakness in her game. Sabalenka’s pace disrupted Gauff’s rhythm, leading to several errors from Gauff’s side, including shanked and netted forehands. Despite Sabalenka’s own mistakes, the first set was chaotic. Yet, in the sixth game, Gauff’s defensive skills were highlighted during a lengthy rally that she ultimately lost. Although it wasn’t a turning point in the match (as Gauff would lose that point and the next two games, eventually dropping the set), it hinted at her resilience and defensive capabilities.

At the end of the match on Saturday, there was an exciting eleven-shot rally. Coco Gauff hit an amazing backhand shot to win the point, and then she fell to the ground and cried tears of joy. Aryna Sabalenka, the other player, also cried during the ceremony later. She had won the Australian Open, reached the semifinals at the French Open, and also made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon. She’s going to become the world No. 1 next week. But Coco Gauff’s determination and the loud cheers from the crowd helped her win the match. Gauff never gave up and kept returning Sabalenka’s powerful shots until she won. This kind of victory might happen again in the future.