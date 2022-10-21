Source: How Mine robbers: US$5k reward for information | Herald (Crime)

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

Police have offered a US$5 000 reward as part of the intensified manhunt for the 10 outstanding armed robbers of the gang of 13 who were recently involved in a shoot-out with security guards before stealing nearly 10kg of gold in Bulawayo early this month as it was on its way to Fidelity Printers in Harare.

The gang intercepted the cash-in-transit security vehicle carrying the gold belonging to How Mine and also stole the four firearms carried by the crew of the vehicle.

Three of the suspects have since been arrested and police are now offering US$5 000 cash to anyone with information that lead to the arrest of the rest.

In a statement national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations on the case were still in progress.

The 11,6kg of gold worth $450 000 was stolen on October 4 at the 21 km peg along the Bulawayo-How Mine Road, in Douglasdale, Bulawayo.

The wanted suspects are Xiba Nkosilathi alias Tonderai Vumbunu, Abraham Vumbunu, Elijah Temai Vumbunu, Israel Zulu, David Sanyatwe, Jimmy Gonyane, Vincent Ishmael, Abbysinia Shuma also known as Dulini and the other ones only known as Chabikwa, Kelvin and Mike.

A reward of US$ 5 000 is offered for anyone who supplies information that leads to the arrest of the above mentioned suspects. Anyone with information should contact Detective Chief Inspector Justin on 0712915338, Detective Assistant Inspector Gadzai on 0772226550, CID Homicide Bulawayo (0292)271568, National Complaints Desk (0242) 703631, WhatsApp 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest police station, Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Early this month the 10 remaining suspects were reported to have fled to South Africa to evade arrests.

Sources close to the investigations recently said they believed that the gold was smuggled to South Africa where it was sold.

The ZRP then roped in Interpol to assist with investigations.

Three suspects, Antony Moyo (39), Wilson Mutandwa (24) and Ernest Mutandwa (30) were recently arrested in connection with the armed robbery case. On the day the robbery occurred, police received information that some of the stolen items were abandoned at a house under construction along Folly Road, West Summerton, Bulawayo.

Detectives reacted to the report and recovered, car keys, 3 x 9mmm spent cartridges, a black glove, a 303 Lee-Enfield rifle loaded with eight live rounds and three empty metal boxes.

Further investigations by the Police established that the South African registered Nissan NP 300 single cab vehicle, registration number HR30XJGP, which was abandoned by the suspects at the scene, belongs to Ximba Nkosilathi and was at times seen being driven by Antony Moyo.