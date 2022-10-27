Source: Hubby killer appears in court | Herald (Crime)

Rachel Gomba was not asked to plead to murder charges when she appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi. She was remanded in custody and told only the High Court could hear her bail application.

Herald Correspondent

The 27-year-old Harare woman who fatally stabbed her husband with a kitchen knife after he failed to explain why had not come home for three days, yesterday appeared in court.

On Sunday around 6am when Paddy Magisa Mlambo (27) returned home, Gomba questioned him over his whereabouts but he failed to give a satisfactory explanation, resulting in a heated argument.

During the altercation, the court heard that Gomba stabbed Mlambo with a kitchen knife once on the thigh and he later died.