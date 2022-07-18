Source: Huge voter turnout for Zanu PF primaries | Herald (Top Stories)

Herald Reporter

THERE was a huge turnout during yesterday’s Zanu PF primary elections held to select the party’s candidate for the Gokwe-Kabuyuni Constituency by-election.

Voting started at 7am and polling stations closed at 7:30pm last night.

Presiding officer, Cde Lillian Zemura, who is also the party’s deputy National Political Commissar, said no incidences of violence were reported during the course of the voting.

Four candidates battled it out in the primary election and these are; Cdes Lyton Ncube, Manager Munkuli, Spencer Tshuma and Tapera Nyoni. Results were beginning to trickle in yesterday and the final result was expected to be announced late last night.

A by-election will be held on August 27 to fill the vacancy left following the death of Zanu PF’s Cde Leonard Chikomba.

Cde Chikomba died in a car crash in May, about 20km away from his home along the Gokwe-Chitekete Road while coming from a Zanu PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting in Gweru.