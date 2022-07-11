Source: Hukuru cooperative founder in court | Herald (Crime)

Court Reporter

The founder of Hukuru Housing and Development Trust, Lawrence Taurai Jena, last week appeared in court on allegations of duping a home seeker of US$28 000 in a botched residential stand sale deal.

Jena was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda charged with fraud.

He is accused of duping Knowledge Homwe, with business interests in Harare city centre.

Allegations are that in November 2021, Jacqueline Gijima, who has since appeared in court on similar charges, was told by Edwin Mhlanga, a site agent at Damofalls Investments (Private) Limited that stand number 1391 Chiremba Park Hatfield was for sale.

Mhlanga then went on to show Gijima the stand.

Jena allegedly connived with Gijima, Clive Mandizha and Nyasha Onward Chamwaura, who have since appeared in court on similar charges and posted an online advertisement saying Mandizha was selling a residential stand.

Homwe saw the advertisement and contacted Mandizha, who then gave him some directions to his office at 3rd Floor, Globe House along Jason Moyo Avenue.

During the same month, Gijima went to show Mandizha the stand.

He later took Homwe to view the piece of land, which he said was selling for US$30 000.

Mandizha allegedly told Homwe that he was acting on behalf of the owner whom he said was not available at that time.

On November 24, 2021, Homwe allegedly went to Jena’s office where he met Mandizha and deposited US$10 000 towards the purchase of the stand.

Homwe was handed a receipt in the name of a non-existing company called Housing and Homes Development Trust and agreed that he would pay monthly instalments of US$5000.

An agreement of sale was entered between the parties but not signed since the alleged owner of the stand was said to be away.

Homwe was later asked to meet Nyasha Onward Chamwaura, who posed as the owner of the stand whilst masquerading as Samson Makorera.

Chamwaura allegedly produced a photocopy of a fake ID of Samson Makorera, but bearing his actual photograph.

Homwe was convinced and paid part of the remaining balance in instalments at Jena and Mandizha’’s office.

Chamwaura later signed an agreement of sale as the seller.