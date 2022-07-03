Source: Hunter killed in robbery case | Sunday News (local news)

Simba Jemwa, Sunday News Correspondent

A renowned professional hunter from Bulawayo was shot and killed by two intruders who broke into his home in Fortune’s Gate last Wednesday.

Although Bulawayo provincial deputy spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele could not comment on the matter, police sources said Paddy Curtis (58) was allegedly found near his still locked gun safe with a gunshot wound on the neck and additional injuries on his head and ear.

They said Curtis was attacked in the wee hours of the morning after the two intruders broke down a door to gain access to the house.

He reportedly cried out for help, but it came rather too late. Curtis, also known as Bloodnut due to his mass of red hair, is reported to have lost US$5 200 in the attack. Sources claimed the two intruders opened fire on the man after they forced their way inside.

They believed that Curtis may have heard them breaking down the door and attempted to get a gun from his gun safe but was shot before he was able to. Neighbours said they were shaken by the incident.

“I’m thinking maybe it’s time to move out, you know, for something like this to happen near you is very scary. You see it on the news all the time unfortunately, but this is something really out of the ordinary around this area,” Ms Mary Grace McHale said.

Curtis was a seasoned professional hunter who has hunted all across Africa since 1980. He is reputed to have hunted all over Africa on an enormous multitude of species and was especially experienced in the hunting blocks of Selous as this is where he began his career.

He was a member of Safari Club International (SCI), a member of Tanzanian Professional Hunters Association (TPHA) and the African Professional Hunters Association (APHA). – @RealSimbaJemwa