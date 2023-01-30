Source: Hwedza man waylays, rapes 11-year-old girl on her way to school | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Andrew Muvishi Herald Reporter

A 21-year-old man from Chidende Village in Hwedza has appeared before Marondera Magistrate Court Mr Ignatius Mhene facing allegations of raping an 11-year-old girl who was on her way to school.

Prosecuting, Ms Sharmaine Mwangira told the court that on January 23, the minor was on her way to school and the accused, Moses Munyoro (21) who was dressing like woman while covering his face with a cloth, approached the complainant and dragged her into a bushy and hilly area.

The court also heard that the accused covered the juvenile’s mouth with a piece of cloth and drew a knife before he instructed her to remove her clothes.

He raped her until he heard voices of the complainant’s mother and her neighbour calling out the complainant’s name.

Upon hearing voices, Munyoro relieved himself and exposed his face.

The mother and the neighbour later found the minor crying for help in the hilly area.

The matter was reported to Hwedza ZRP and she was medically examined by doctors.

Munyoro was remanded in custody and was advised to apply for bail.