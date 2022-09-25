Source: ICT development helps transform agric performance | Sunday News (Business)

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ADOPTING innovative ways to improve information and communication processes, such as the Livestock Information Management System (LIMS) has triggered a transformative edge in agriculture.

LIMS is designed to facilitate the recording and processing of livestock data using computerised tools within a shorter period of time.

The objective is to provide real-time information and essential data such as monitoring livestock health issues by just sending an alarm to various mobiles at one go via wireless technologies.

In a telephone interview, Zimbabwe Agricultural Growth Programme (ZAGP)–Beef Enterprise Strengthening and Transformation (BEST) project Information Communication Technology (ICT) for Development officer, Mr Ntandoyenkosi Ngwenya emphasised on how ICT in agriculture was a key driver of agricultural transformation.

“The infusion of new, advanced agriculture technologies has allowed the global agriculture sector to surge ahead and transform the way producers cultivate, harvest and distribute agricultural commodities.

‘The use of technology in Zimbabwean agriculture, has accelerated agricultural and rural development by adopting innovative ways to improve the existing information and communication processes,” said Mr Ngwenya.

He said the use of ICT has particularly revolutionised smallholder agriculture in several agrarian economies and has helped address several challenges associated with the traditional form of agriculture.

Mr Ngwenya said the ZAGP has been working in partnership with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Development in developing a functional LIMS that will see the Department of Veterinary Services being able to capture the livestock movement form electronically hence creating efficiency on the availability of real time data.

He added: “Nine out of 10 provinces have undergone training on the functionality of the digitised platform and Midlands province is earmarked for the piloting of the digitised platform.”

Midlands provincial veterinary officer Dr Martin Sibanda said once fully functional LIMS will play a pivotal role in the agriculture sector.

“The transformation of agriculture cannot be complete without the ICT aspect. Once fully functional LIMS which will include electronic tagging to deter theft, while providing us with essential data needed to make decisions for the livestock,” said Dr Sibanda.

He said not only will it provide them with real-time information on all tasks, costs and revenues, they will also be able to record and analyse the activities at the field, district, city, province and national levels within a short space of time.

ZAGP is an European Union 40 million euro funded initiative that was launched in June 2019 and seeks to boost the beef, dairy, pig, goat and poultry production.