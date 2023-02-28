Source: Illegal billboard directors further remanded | The Herald (Crime & Court News)

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

Two company directors, who are accused of erecting an illegal billboard discouraging people from buying a piece of land in Borrowdale were remanded to March 14 pending their Supreme Court appeal determination.

Grant Russel and Mark Strathen who are being charged with criminal nuisance are challenging High Court order to proceed to trial in their matter after they unsuccessfully sought the court to quash their charges.

The duo had filed their application for exception at the lower court saying the charges were defective and must be quashed but Harare Magistrate Shane Kubonera dismissed their application saying they raised triable issues.

Aggrieved by the dismissal of their application they approached the High Court for review but the High Court again ordered them to proceed to trial and defend themselves.

However, the duo challenged the decision of the High Court and appealed against the judgement at the Supreme Court which the ruling is still pending.

The matter had delayed to start the trial due to several court applications by the accused persons.

Prosecutor Shambadzeni Fungura had on several occasions challenged the accused persons to trial but to no avail.

The State alleges that on December 10, 2020 at around 2pm at opposite Celebration Centre, Borrowdale, Harare the accused persons erected a billboard with damaging information on WestProperties in a bid to tarnish its image.

It was alleged that Russell and Strathen caused false alarm to the public through the information which was written in the billboard.

The State alleges that the billboard erected by the two had contents which were likely to interfere with ordinary comfort or convenient of the complainant’s clients.

The complainant made a report to the police leading to their arrest.