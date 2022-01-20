Source: Illegal billboard suspects appear in court | Herald (Africa)

Court Correspondent

Two Harare men who allegedly erected a billboard with damaging information on a property development company in Borrowdale go on trial on February 9 after their application to have charges dropped was dismissed.

Grant Russell and Mark Strathen are facing criminal nuisance charges and are being represented by Mr Tendai Biti.

On their last court appearance, the two accused persons had their application for exemption dismissed by Harare Magistrate Mr Shane Kubonera, who noted that the application was marred by triable issues.

On December 10, 2020, at around 2pm opposite Celebration Centre, Russell and Strathen allegedly erected a billboard with damaging information to the property development company in the area in a bid to tarnish its image.

The company believes that the billboard erected by Russell and Strathen had contents which were likely to interfere with ordinary comfort or convenience of clients and so reported the billboard to the police which led to

the arrest of the two and the prosecution.