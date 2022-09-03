Source: Illegal mbanje farmer caught | Herald (Crime)

“On August 30, ZRP Penhalonga arrested Benjamin Musamuka aged 52 at Muteyambiri Village for unlawful cultivation of dagga. Police reacted swiftly to a tip-off and went to the suspect’s field where they found 185 plants of dagga,” he said.

Crime Reporter

A 52-year-old man was arrested in Penhalonga on Tuesday in possession of 185 mbanje plants, as the war against drug dealers and smugglers continues.

The suspect will appear in court while investigations continue.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has since warned drug peddlers, dealers and smugglers that police will not hesitate to arrest them.

Recently, a 35-year-old mbanje smuggler was arrested on allegations of attempting to bribe the police with US$30 to avoid being searched while entering the country illegally in Beitbridge from South Africa.

He was slinking into the country along a railway line at the old bridge.

Following his arrest, Simbarashe Muyambo was found in possession of about 70 cobs of mbanje stashed in a travelling bag.