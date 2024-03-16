Source: I’m ready to serve the party: Zivhu | The Herald (Local News)

Cde Killer Zivhu

Joseph Madzimure and George Maponga

Fresh from being readmitted into the revolutionary Zanu PF, former Chivi South legislator Cde Killer Zivhu, yesterday said he was ready to serve the party as an ordinary card carrying member.

Cde Zivhu was among former senior Zanu PF cadres that had been suspended or expelled from Zanu PF for different transgressions.

Some of the notable figures that have bounced back into the party are former Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Ignatius Chombo, disqualified National Assembly candidate for Chipinge South Cde Robert Nyemudzo and former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and Goromonzi South legislator Cde Petronella Kagonye, among others.

Cde Zivhu said was ready to work to ensure the country and its people achieve Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle income society.

“I am not interested in becoming a National Assembly member or any senior position, I just want to complement the President’s vision,” said Cde Zivhu.

“As a servant of the people in Chivi, I will continue transforming the area for the betterment of the people.

“I want to transform the livelihoods of the people.”

But if the party leadership decides that Cde Zivhu deserves a top position, he said he will take it up, but will not campaign for any leadership position. “My aim is to make sure that we work hard. I want to start water harvesting in Chivi since it’s a dry area.

“We need to transform Chivi into a greenbelt. We should not depend on rainfall, instead, more focus should be on irrigation.

“Now, I want to lead a new system in Chivi of harvesting water and we embark on irrigation all year round,” he said.

Cde Zivhu said every village in Chivi must have a small dam for irrigation purposes.

He has pledged to source over 40 000 bags of cement for construction of dams on every stream in Chivi.

Cde Zivhu thanked President Mnangagwa and Zanu PF national leadership for accepting him back into the party and vowed to hit the ground running to ensure more development in Masvingo.

‘’I am happy to be back home to Zanu PF, the only political home I have known my entire life. I was born and bred in Zanu PF and I am a product of the party. I want to express my profound gratitude to the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa and the national party leadership for readmitting me to the revolutionary party,” said Cde Zivhu.

“I am happy to be back home and will immediately start work in support of Vision 2030, which is being spearheaded by our Zanu PF Government.”

Cde Zivhu rose to fame in Chivi and Masvingo Province during his stint as a Zanu PF cadre after spearheading village Zim-Asset where he was leading rural communities across Chivi district to build small dams, developing small-holder irrigation schemes, repairing roads and bridges and building schools.

The Zanu PF Masvingo provincial leadership led by chairman Cde Rabson Mavhenyengwa, accepted Cde Zivhu’s request for readmission, and the party’s national leadership agreed as well.

Cde Mavhenyengwa said Cde Zivhu has shown that he has reformed and the ruling party was optimistic that he will add more value to the revolutionary party in Masvingo.

“He is now a Zanu PF member after he was readmitted into the party by the Politburo following our recommendation as Zanu PF Masvingo Province. He has reformed and is a seasoned politician who will bring a lot of experience to the party. Cde Zivhu will also bring with him his followers,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

On Wednesday, Zanu PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the return of some comrades into the party.

Dr Mpofu said President Mnangagwa, who is also the Zanu PF First Secretary, has reiterated that the party was bigger than any individual and can accommodate everyone.

“I can confirm that Cdes Chombo, Kagonye, Nyemudzo, Zivhu, and many others have been readmitted into the party. That’s the party’s position,” he said.

“I have written to all of them to inform them about this position, that they are now members of the party. They are free to participate in party programmes. Of course, there are some processes they have to follow after their readmission.”