Impressive rainy season settling in

The Meteorological Services Department in its rainfall update, said on Sunday the other falls were Rushinga 84mm, Norton 70mm, Bikita 65mm, Kadoma 63mm, Gokwe 56mm and Chimhanda 52mm and more than 50mm on a single day is considered very good.

Lesego Valela-Herald Reporter

The rainy season is settling in with good falls in many parts of the country over the weekend and Nyanyadzi topping the list with 105mm on Sunday.

“This was due to a well-established cloud band that swept across the country, and is now exiting Zimbabwean airspace. Meanwhile, a relatively cool southerly airflow has been influencing the southern parts of the country,” said the Met Department.

Today, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with some areas receiving light rains.

“Harare Metropolitan, northern districts of Manicaland, northern parts of Midlands, and all Mashonaland provinces are forecast to be mostly cloudy and mild with light showers that may be thundery in places,” Met Department.

“Cloudy, windy and mild conditions are expected over the southern parts of the Midlands (Gweru to Zvishavane), southern areas of Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, with patchy rain and drizzle.

“It should be cloudy and mild at first in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo Metropolitan, becoming less cloudy by afternoon.”

The department said lightning strikes, hailstorms and strong winds were major risks during this period.

“Wet-tar increases braking distance on the road making it difficult to slow down when speeding and heavy downpours may reduce visibility,” said the Met Department.

“When a thunderstorm threatens, get inside a home or large building, Please secure rooftops and any loose objects that may be blown away by the wind. Do not ride in the back of an open vehicle or use a tractor when thunder threatens even if the lightning seems distant. Lightning can strike from great distances.”

Masonry buildings are considered safe against both direct strikes and the potential fields that a near miss can generate and the way families are continually upgrading their rural housing is one of the reasons why lightning deaths are decreasing.

People were also urged to install lightning conductors on buildings, schools and homesteads.

Brief cloudy periods are anticipated tomorrow in Manicaland, northern parts of Midlands, Harare Metropolitan and all Mashonaland provinces, with warm daytime conditions and isolated showers.

It should be mild both morning and evening.

Mostly sunny and warm daytime conditions are anticipated in all other areas, that is Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Midlands and Masvingo provinces, becoming mild towards evening.