Source: Inclusive policies in mining industry excite women | Sunday News (local news)

Johnsias Mutonhori, Midlands Correspondent

WOMEN in the Midlands Province continue to make tremendous inroads in the once male-dominated mining sector, contributing immensely to the transformation of the industry, the achievement of NDS1 sector targets and the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The mining sector that is estimated to contribute 60 percent of the country’s export earnings and accounting for 16 percent of the national GDP has previously been dominated by men.

The participation of women has been marginal owing to challenges such as lack of capital, machinery, bureaucratic bottlenecks and lack of the requisite technical know how.

Currently, women occupy only 10 percent of the estimated 535 000 artisanal and small-scale miners in the country and the Second Republic has been taking deliberate steps to liberalise the sector and open doors for everyone to participate including more women and youths.

There have been positive strides in the uptake of the initiative by women and as the world celebrates Women’s Month, those in the mining industry said indeed the “leaving no one and no place behind” philosophy by President Mnangagwa had shattered gender stereotypes, empowering women and the youth to enter the sector.

“As a female, I am grateful to the Government and President Mnangagwa’s policies that permit women to participate in all sectors of the economy,” said Mrs Loraine Gondo, a gold miner in Shurugwi.

“I believe there are many women with the capacity and ability to make a significant contribution to the mining sector and the country at large. However, the sector has been gendered, shutting the door for most women to participate.”

Mrs Gondo, with nine years of experience in the mining business, has primarily focused on gold extraction.

She said she was motivated by the desire to make a difference in society, provide for her children and contribute to the success of her country.

“I am a businesswoman and I have come to understand business principles and how things work is the key to success and this has nothing to do with gender,” she said.

Mrs Gondo highlighted that funding remains a challenge for women in the mining sector, preventing many from participating.

“You know, mining is a capital-intensive business, and not every investment guarantees a profit. There are times when we count losses and in such a turbulent environment, you need the financial means to stay afloat.

“I hope the Government and investors consider funding women in the sector. In other countries, such as China, well-funded mining operations capitalise on economies of scale and I think we need to adopt that model,” she said.

Another female miner, Mrs Alice Mdutshwa, who has 10 years of experience in chrome and gold mining, believes the industry is undergoing a paradigm shift and becoming more inclusive.

“Zimbabwe’s mining industry is witnessing a progressive shift as more women actively participate in this traditionally male-dominated field.

“As a female miner in Zimbabwe, I am proud to be part of a rising tide of women in the mining business. Our presence not only challenges stereotypes but also brings fresh perspectives and invaluable contributions to the mining sector,” she said.

Miss Dephine Madimbe, a youthful miner in Kwekwe, who graduated with an Information Systems Degree from Midlands State University, emphasised the need to embrace technology in the mining sector.

“I am pleased to see that the mining sector in Zimbabwe is accommodating women and the youth. It’s a different story in other countries abroad and in the region, where mining is mostly for the rich and predominantly white individuals,” she said.

“All we need to do is to play catch up in terms of innovation and technology in the mining sector, for instance, other countries have embraced the use of drones for surveying, mapping and monitoring mining sites, stockpile management and environmental monitoring.

“Artificial intelligence and the internet of things have enabled remote tracking of assets and equipment performance optimisation.

“If these technologies can be adopted by small-scale miners and not just big corporations, we can improve the industry.”

Mrs Florence Mudzengi, the national deputy chairperson of Miners4ED and a long-time miner in Shurugwi, said opportunities were available for women across the mining value chain.

“As an association for economic development through mining, we are working towards the development of the mining sector and the inclusion of women and youths.

“The Government, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, has opened the door for everyone to participate in every sector, including mining,” she said.

“There are various opportunities in the mining value chain, including providing goods and services such as mining equipment, which can also be tapped into by women.”

Mining is one of the key sectors identified by the Government to drive economic growth and transformation as the country moves towards an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

In line with that vision, the mining sector is expected to contribute US$20 billion.