Source: Independence flame lit, departs Harare | The Herald (Local News)

The Independence Flame yesterday began its journey from Harare to the venue of the national Independence celebrations in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central, ahead of its lighting on April 18, 2023. – Picture: Nicholas Bakili.

Columbus Mabika-Herald Reporter

THE independence flame is lit and yesterday began its journey from Harare by road to Mt Darwin for the historic Independence Day celebrations that will, for the first time in history, be held in a rural setting.

Last year, the Independence Celebrations were in Bulawayo, in line with President Mnangagwa’s stance of “leaving no one and no place behind”.

In the same spirit, next Tuesday, Zimbabwe will mark 43 years of independence, celebrating under the theme, “Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo; Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo”, an apt theme that captures the transformation the country is going through under the Second Republic.

Lighting the flame at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences in the capital, National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe executive director Dr Godfrey Mahachi said the populace is being reminded of this very important day in the history of Zimbabwe.

“The purpose of lighting the flame is to kick start the commemorations and informing the people of Zimbabwe of this very important day by bringing to their attention the independence flame which we will be taking on a roadshow to Mt Darwin via Mazowe, Bindura, Madziwa and Dotito among other places so that the general population acknowledges that this important day is coming,” he said.

“This is a very important day in the history of Zimbabwe as it provides a visible icon of the liberation struggle as well as a source of inspiration for national aspirations. We are encouraging the populace to turn up in their numbers for the big day to be presided over by President Mnangagwa.”

Dr Mahachi said this year’s commemorations are different as it will be the first time they are held in a rural setting with the President set to headline the main events, starting with a children’s party on Monday and then the main event on Tuesday.

According to the schedule, a lighting ceremony will be held at Chibondo at the Mt Darwin District Heroes Acre on Monday, and then the flame will be taken to the venue on the 18th, by athletes.

Taking children aboard the philosophy, the host province will have 400 children coming from the districts of Bindura, Mbire, Guruve, Mt Darwin, Rushinga, Shamva, Mazowe and Muzarabani, districts that are synonymous with the liberation struggle that culminated in Independence in 1980.

A day before the country celebrates its 43-year milestone, amid tangible economic development, modernisation and transformation towards Vision 2030, to become an upper-middle-class economy, President Mnangagwa will host a Children’s Party for children drawn from the country’s 10 provinces (400 each), and another 400 from the districts that form Mashonaland Central.

In line with the Government’s devolution and decentralisation thrust, the 2023 Children’s Party celebrations will be held at Pfura Stadium, Mt Darwin Centre on April 17.

The President will lead in the planting of at least 43 trees on April 17 at the Independence celebrations venue to mark 43 years of Independence.

An assortment of fruit trees will be planted at the Mt Darwin High School orchard.

And on the 18th, the most important day on the country’s calendar, President Mnangagwa will lead proceedings at the stadium where final touches are being put in place to ensure the turf meets the standards of the country’s Premier Soccer League.

This is because later in the day, after the formal proceedings, the country’s most popular teams Dynamos and Highlanders will lock horns for the Uhuru Trophy.

Musicians from across the country will then entertain the crowds at the Uhuru Gala which will have a flavour of Mashonaland Central, notably Njerema Boys, who hail from Njerama Hills in Muzarabani.

Sungura maestro Alick Macheso will also provide entertainment for the main Independence celebrations.

They will be complemented by a Cultural act of 100 artistes who will synchronise with the 500 school children doing gymnastics, and supported by the Zimbabwe Republic Police band.