Source: Innovation Hub grows value creation challenge | The Herald (Business News)

Old Mutual’s Eight2Five last year received over 400 applications from entrepreneurs seeking assistance in nurturing

Business Reporter

Eight2Five Innovation Hub, run by Old Mutual, will this Friday launch the third edition of the Value Creation Challenge (VCC), which aims to capacitate entrepreneurs through business development, seed funding, and growth acceleration.

The initiative, done in partnership with the British Council, British Embassy, and EFT Corporation, targets entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small business proprietors nationwide.

“The programme aims at capacitating entrepreneurs through business development and coaching, seed funding, and acceleration. It also aims to build a quality community of small business owners while helping them develop business skills through strategic knowledge and skills transfer,” the innovation hub said in a statement.

It said this year’s focus will be on entrepreneurs or start-ups within the creative industry fashion, digital content creation, music and literature, sustainability and climate change, and emerging technology industries.

In addition, the VCC is also looking at identifying talented ‘fintech’ with innovative solutions and encouraging participation by female-led startups.

The program runs in phases, starting with the application process, whereby eligible business owners can apply for consideration.

Any Zimbabwean citizen-run start-up can use it and the applicant must have ownership rights to the business idea and should have operated for less than five years.

The selection process is carried out by a committee, and qualifying candidates will be selected based on business viability, the potential for growth, competition risk, and market risk. Once shortlisted candidates have been announced, the selected applicants will be mentored and trained by Old Mutual Zimbabwe, EFT, and various industry experts to ensure the practical experience provided will empower and gear them for business growth and making an impact in their respective value chains and communities. Last year, over 400 applications were received from entrepreneurs. The innovation hub said this year, all budding Zimbabwean entrepreneurs or startups operating for less than five years can apply for a chance to participate in the challenge.