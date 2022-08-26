Source: Inter-city train services to resume | Herald (Top Stories)

Farirai Machivenyika-Senior Reporter

The National Railways of Zimbabwe will resume inter-city travel soon following the relaxation of Covid-19 containment regulations.

This was said by the Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Felix Mhona on Thursday during Senate’s question and answer session.

The Minister also said the reintroduction of inter-city travel would also coincide with the introduction of new and modern locomotives for safe and comfortable travel of passengers.