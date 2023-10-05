Source: International buyers arrive for Sanganai-Hlanganani Expo | The Herald (Local News)

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

INTERNATIONAL buyers have started arriving for the eagerly awaited Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo scheduled to run from October 12 to 14 in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) spokesperson, Mr Godfrey Koti, said preparations for this year’s edition were well underway, with the exhibitors’ registration deadline scheduled for tomorrow.

With over 300 exhibitors already registered, ZTA has confirmed the participation of approximately 31 regional tourism companies from six countries, including Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Burundi and Rwanda.

“We’re excited to receive the first batch of our international buyers today here at the RGM International Airport. We’re looking forward to taking them on the pre and post expo tours.

“We’re delighted to present this grand three-day showcase, positioning Zimbabwe as an exceptional destination for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions and leisure,” said Mr Koti.

“Through this expo, we strive to showcase the diverse possibilities and opportunities that Zimbabwe offers to individuals and businesses alike.”

ZTA urged tourism stakeholders and service providers to leverage this unique platform saying by participating in Sanganai/Hlanganani, businesses could establish connections with international buyers, forge strategic partnerships and enhance the visibility of their offerings in the global market.

Interested stakeholders and service providers are encouraged to promptly register to secure their participation at this exclusive event, as the deadline is approaching. Some of the events to look forward to include the investment forum, public day, family fun day and the buyers and media cocktail.

The Sanganai Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is an annual event held in Zimbabwe, showcasing the country’s vast tourism potential.

This expo attracts a wide range of local and international exhibitors, industry professionals and visitors interested in exploring Zimbabwe’s unique attractions and investment opportunities.