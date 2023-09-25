Source: Intruder kills homeowner for refusing to hand over cellphone during robbery | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A MAN died on the spot after being stabbed by an unknown suspect, who had broken into his home, following his refusal to hand over a cell phone.

The incident occurred around 3 am on Saturday at Dhombani Village, Chivi.

In a statement, police said: “The suspect gained entry into the room where Vongai Muzvondiwa (35), and a female juvenile (15) were sleeping.”

Police appealed for information that may assist in the investigation of a case of murder that occurred at Dhombani Village, Chivi on 23/09/23 at around 0300 hours.”

“An unknown suspect gained entry into the room in which the victim, Vongai Muzvondiwa (35), and a female juvenile (15) were sleeping before demanding valuables.”

“The suspect stabbed the victim with an unidentified sharp object on the armpit and eye after the victim had refused to hand over a cell phone to the suspect. The victim died on the spot. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.