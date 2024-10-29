‘Invest in education to eradicate poverty’ 

Rtd Brigadier General Levi Mayihlome commissions Mzingwane High School bus. Pictures by Vuyani Ncube

Ashley Phiri, ashleyphiri66@gmail.com

COMMUNITIES must invest in the education of their children to develop an empowered society that is capable of eradicating poverty and creating a legacy for future generations, Deputy Minister of Defence and Umzingwane legislator, Brigadier-General (Retired) Levi Mayihlome has said.

Speaking during the recent commissioning of a bus at Mzingwane High School, Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mayihlome, who is an alumni at the school emphasised the importance of investing in education as a strong force for developmental transformation.

“I want to thank the parents for investing in the education of their children. I heard that they didn’t complain when the school requested them to fundraise for the bus.

“Investing in education is investing in the future. To the students, I want to encourage you to play your part, work hard and leave something for generations to come,” he said.

“No one will uplift our region but ourselves. So, let us work hard and fill up these tertiary institutions and embrace Education 5.0.

“If we embrace that model of education, we will eradicate poverty, there is no place for poverty when we are educated.”

Mzingwane High School, once a powerhouse of education, had fallen on hard times until about two years ago when a new headmaster, Mr Stanley Tizori, revived the school. Under his leadership, the school has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Its academic performance has seen a vivid improvement. Ordinary Level pass rates soared from a mere 20 percent in 2020 to a remarkable 50 percent in 2023. Even more impressive, Advanced Levels achieved a historic 100 percent pass rate for the first time in eight years, marking a significant milestone. Brig-Gen (Rtd) Mayihlome applauded these achievements.

“As a former student at this school, I am happy that the school is on an upward trajectory to return to it’s former glory. During my time, this school was one of the best schools in the country and it had become painful to witness it not performing well,” he said.

“I am happy that not only the pass rate is improving but that there are thriving economic projects like the poultry project and the potatoes.”

The school has taken concrete steps to enhance the student experience. The brand new 72-seater Asia Star bus is expected to address transportation challenges, ensuring students have reliable access to education and extra-curricular activities.

Collaboration with ZB Bank provided the necessary financing, with ZB Service Centre manager, Mrs Sikhangele Chipomho, emphasising the bank’s commitment to education.

The school has also embraced sustainability and self-sufficiency. A thriving garden boasts potatoes and a new citrus venture. Additionally, a solar-powered borehole ensures access to clean water.

ZB Bank’s contribution extended to providing 15 trees not only for environmental benefit but also as a practical learning tool.

Dayise Farm and Tree Nursery, a major citrus specialist, not only supplied the trees but also shared their expertise in planting them and nursing them.

School headmaster, Mr Tizori, acknowledged the vital role the School Development Committee (SDC) plays in Mzingwane’s success. He said the dedication of SDC chairperson, Mr Mandlenkosi Sinyoro and the committee as a whole has been instrumental in driving positive change.

“Mzingwane High School serves as a beacon of hope, demonstrating how investment in education can transform a community. As Brigadier-General Mayihlome stated, we will eradicate poverty, there is no place for poverty when we are educated,” he said.