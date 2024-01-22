Source: Iran media group meets Minister Muswere | The Herald (Top Stories)

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere meets a delegation from the Soraya Network Media Group in Harare yesterday. – Picture: Ministry of Information

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

A SEVEN-MEMBER delegation of media practitioners from Iran’s Soraya Network Group (SNG) is in Zimbabwe to film a documentary showcasing the investment opportunities in mining, tourism, agriculture and cultural heritage, among others.

The SNG is an affiliate and extension of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting that is responsible for domestic radio and television services in Iran.

Yesterday, the delegation led by Iran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Abbas Navazani, paid a courtesy called on Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere at his offices in Harare.

“Minister @InfoMinZW, Hon Dr J Muswere, @HonJMuswereJnr today met a delegation from the Soraya Network Media Group. SNG is an extension of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting and is in Zimbabwe to film a documentary showing the country’s vast opportunities,” said a statement on the ministry’s X handle.

According to a brief from the ministry on the visit, the delegation was expected to be in the country until January 28.

“The delegation had initially proposed to visit Zimbabwe in 2023, but the tour was rescheduled to January 19-28 2024, with the intention to interview key ministers and economic officials in the mining, agricultural, cultural heritage sectors and explore areas of co-operation and produce a documentary to that effect,” reads part of the brief.

Since the genesis of the SNG programme, it has managed to create a collection of documentaries that showcase in each covered country the unique economic and cultural capabilities whilst reaching more than 12 nations globally.

The IRIB is a member of the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union and has 12 domestic television channels, four international news channels and six satellite television channels and is strategically placed to reach 20 different countries including France, Belgium, Guyana, Malaysia, Lebanon, the United Kingdom and the US.

The SNM group plans to air the documentary on Channel One (Iranian TV), Ofogh Channel, Documentary Channel, No 3 Channel and No 5 Channel.

“As a result of this programme, the SNG documentary on Zimbabwe presents an opportunity to showcase the Second Republic milestones under His Excellency, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa and promote Brand Zimbabwe.

“Furthermore, this tour dovetails with the Second Republic’s policy on international engagement and re-engagement. Zimbabwe and Iran have enjoyed and sustained cordial relations dating back to Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

“Moreover, both countries are under illegal sanctions imposed by the West, but they have been resilient in improving their economies,” the ministry said in the brief.

A memorandum of understanding between the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation and the IRBR is being negotiated.

After visiting Zimbabwe, the group plans to visit Mozambique, Swaziland and South Africa and make similar documentaries.