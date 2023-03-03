Source: Iranian Cultural Centre promotes interfaith tolerance | The Herald (Local News)

Participants from the University of Zimbabwe and Arrupe Jesuit University as well as Muslim and Christian Clerics gather during a seminar held under the theme: Inter-religious Dialogue: Christian-Muslim Relations in Zimbabwe recently

Herald Correspondent

Dialogue among the followers of different faiths in Zimbabwe has been hailed as a tool to unite Christians and Muslims in the country, a development still to be emulated by most countries in Africa where intra religious intolerance still persist up to this day.

Muslims and Christians in Zimbabwe have become pace setters in promoting peaceful coexistence among various religious groups, as they from time to time sit down together to find common ground in matters affecting the Abrahamic faith.

And in that matrix comes in the Cultural Centre of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Zimbabwe. The Cultural Centre, now under the stewardship of Mr Hamid Bakhtiyar, has been commended by both Christians and Muslims as the main catalyst of interfaith dialogue among the different faith groups.

Both Muslims and Christians from various denominations and persuasions agree and concur that the Cultural Centre has been pivotal in ensuring the peaceful relationship existing between them mainly through funding and convening most of the seminars and conferences where interfaith matters are discussed.

One such seminar took place last Friday. This seminar, held under the theme: Inter-religious Dialogue: Christian – Muslim Relations in Zimbabwe, drew participants from the University of Zimbabwe and Arrupe Jesuit university as well as Muslim and Christian Clerics. Dr Sohrabi from the University of Religions and Denominations attended on behalf of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Arrupe Jesuit University provided the venue.

In a statement read on his behalf by the Cultural Counsellor Mr Hamid Bakhtiyar, the director of the Islamic Culture and Relations Organisation (ICRO) Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Mehdi Imanipour said that Iran subscribes to the notion of dialogue, as dialogue is a long-standing tradition in human cultural history.

He added that wherever dialogue is realised, mankind is less exposed to the harm caused by war, violence and destruction. Hojjatoleslam Imanipour observed that “it is through constructive dialogue, understanding and positive cooperation of the followers of religions that can fulfil the divine promise in establishing a just world.”

Dr Isaac Mutelo from Arrupe University said that both Muslim and Christian leaders need to formulate programmes that will enable their followers to appreciate each other’s religious practices and ideals, a development conducive for peaceful coexistence between the Two faith groups.

Sheikh Abdullah Makwinja, a leading Muslim Cleric, urged both Christians and Muslims in Zimbabwe to continue working together as the children of Abraham.

Reverend Mathius Tsine of the Indigenous Churches of Zimbabwe, decried the lack of involvement by the people at the grassroot level in issues to do with interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence. He said there is a need to incorporate them in these noble initiatives for interfaith dialogue programmes to work. Sheikh Ishmael Duwa, the president of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Zimbabwe hailed the excellent relations that have always existed between Christians and Muslims in the country.

In order for Zimbabwe to enjoy peaceful coexistence between the various Abrahamic faith based groups, Professor Kudzai Biri challenged the participants to take the Interfaith dialogues to the rural areas where the majority of Zimbabweans live. She said it would be beneficial for both parties to engage communities directly than just through conferences.

Dr Sorabi from Iran urged Zimbabwean Muslims and Christians to continue in their unity trajectory, as through working together they will be building united communities, in which everyone’s rights would be respected, including those of the minority groups.

Mr Hamid Bakhtiyar gave a commitment that tapping through Iran’s vast experience in hosting and participating in international interreligious dialogue seminars and conferences, the Cultural Centre would continue to promote and fund programmes that promote the spirit of interfaith and interreligious dialogue among the people of Zimbabwe.

At the end of the seminar, participants issued the following unanimous declaration: