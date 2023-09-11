Source: Jacaranda Music Festival beckons | The Herald (Top Stories)

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Arts Reporter

October is the month where some people have described it as the hottest month in the region.

It seems local promoters are maximising and utilising the opportunity to have outdoor events.

Checking on the entertainment calendar locally, October is fully packed with events giving revellers a spoilt for choices.

Some art critics have said it is good for business but it divides the nation as to where to go henceforth some will have their favourites artistes playing simultaneously.

A survey revealed that there is the Kadoma Music Festival, The Sunshine Cup which will be headlined by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, the Zimbabwe Fashion Awards dubbed Style Icon Awards, and the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival (SJMF)which is the biggest of them all are all happening in October.

This means every weekend in October is occupied.

For a start, the much-anticipated festival Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival has released this year’s line-up of artistes who are scheduled to perform from October 6-8.

These include Those Guys Vacho, Chiweddar, DJ Jason Le Roux Murumba Pitch, Daliwonga, Mannex Motsi, Tamy Moyo, Willom Tight, Mateo, Dino Mudondo, ExQ, Sylent Nqo, Norman Masamba, Ami Faku, Black Motion, Samuel Cosmic, King Her, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Selmor Mtukudzi, Vera, Nicholarzw, Vuyo Brown, Alexio Kawara, Judith Sephuma, Intotal Band, Birckhead Ammara Brown, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Gary Tight, Gwevedzi and Sun-El Musician.

From the looks of things, it is a mix of everything, having different genres which is good somehow.

Again there are regional seasoned musicians on the line-up who will share the stage with upcoming and youngsters locally, an opportunity they need to not only mix and mingle but to share notes from the gurus.

Returning to its usual venue, Old Hararians, the organisers of the show have said preparations are at an advanced stage with tickets already started selling at the designated points.

In an interview with SJMF founder member Walter Wanyanya, he unpacked the festival, clearing some of the questions in the public domain, as to how he came up with the list and what to expect this year.

“We curated the line-up in such a way that everyone who loves music will find an artiste that they will be excited to see on the line and they will want to watch on the Jacaranda stage,” he said.

“We also made sure that we covered as many genres as possible with artistes from jazz music to choral music and everything in between.”

Wanyanya said the festival has been evolving at a very good pace over the years.

“We have seen that it’s become a regional event now rather than just a festival that caters to Zimbabweans only. We have people flying in from all over Southern Africa and some as far as Nigeria and for us, this has been such an amazing thing for us because it means we are very close to being on the map among the top festivals on the continent.” He added that there is no particular theme for the festival.

“We don’t do annual themes. We are about music and the people. It is an annual celebration of summer music,” he said.