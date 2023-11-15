Source: Japan Ambassador bids Speaker farewell | The Herald (Local News)

Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda (right) presents a present to outgoing Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Satoshi Tanaka during a courtesy call in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Farirai Machivenyika

Senior Reporter

OUTGOING Japanese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Satoshi Tanaka, yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, where he pledged his country’s continued support to ensure the country achieves its development goals.

Ambassador Satoshi said: “I came here to express our appreciation to him and the friendship the people of Zimbabwe gave me.

“We discussed a lot of things, including our support to Zimbabwe’s development and especially emphasised the importance of education, science, and in the field of trade and tourism.

“We also emphasised the importance of people to people interactions, including the interaction of parliamentarians, and we hope we can strengthen and improve our relationship”.

He also spoke about the importance of ICTs, artificial intelligence, science and technology that are necessary in achieving sustainable development in Zimbabwe.

“We have to contribute to the development (of Zimbabwe). We have been really supportive of a variety of developmental programmes. Our focus has been on roads, education, and those kinds of issues are very important. We are looking forward to continuing with our support,” said Ambassador Satoshi.