Source: Japan extends US$1,44 million to ZEC | The Herald (Business News)

Japan’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Satoshi Tanaka

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

The Japanese government has today signed a US$1,44 million agreement with the United Nations Development Programme for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Capacity Building Project Phase Two (ZIM-ECO2 Project) being implemented by the world body at the request of ZEC.

The agreement was signed today by Japan’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Satoshi Tanaka and UN Country Representative Mr Edward Kallon while ZEC Deputy Chairperson, Commissioner Rodney Kiwa represented the Commission.

In his remarks, Ambassador Tanaka said their support would go towards an inclusive election.

“In its international cooperation, Japan emphasises inclusivity, because a country’s development can only be sustainable if everyone, including women and people with disabilities, take part. Especially for elections, equal participation is essential.

“It is also important for the youth to take part, because it is they who have a major stake in the outcome of an election that will shape policies and governance in Zimbabwe for years to come,” he said.

Mr Kallon said the signing of the funding agreement would support activities in key areas that include bio-metric voter registration, voter education, enhance participation of women and enhance access for people with disabilities.

“The significance of the signing goes beyond financial contribution. It is an affirmation of the strong partnership around the electoral processes, a partnership to which ZEC is central and in partnership with other electoral stakeholders,” he said.

Commissioner Kiwa thanked the Japanese government for their support towards the country’s electoral processes through the ZIM-ECO Project since its first phase in 2016.

“We are grateful for the financial support which is coming at a critical time as preparations for the 2023 harmonised elections are being undertaken,” Commissioner Kiwa said.

The ZIM-ECO2 will run from this year to 2024.