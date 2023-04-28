Source: Jerry Springer dies at 79 | The Chronicle (Top Stories)

Jerry Springer

TV chat show host Jerry Springer has died, aged 79.

For 27 years, from 1991 to 2018, the star presented “The Jerry Springer Show”, that was known for its outrageous guests who would often fight with one another as the audience chanted “Jerry! Jerry!”

Family spokesperson Jene Galvin said that Springer, real name Gerald, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. He died at his home in Chicago.

Springer was also known for hosting “America’s Got Talent” from 2007 to 2008, and, more recently, fronted the show “Judge Jerry”.

Before his TV career, Springer served as the 56th mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

Galvin told local Cincinnati news: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Springer was born in the London tube station of Highgate while it was being used as a shelter during the Second World War. He grew up in East Finchley.

His parents moved the family to the US in 1949, when he was four, and embarked on a political career in the 1970s.

He considered running for the United States Senate in 2000 and 2004, but backed down each time due to negative associations with “The Jerry Springer Show”.

The series struggled to get ratings in its early years until producers decided to embrace sensationalist guests that would often make the tabloids.

Springer himself embraced the show’s trashiness by proudly calling it “the worst TV show of all time” at the start of each episode.

Security guards were on hand to stop fights that would often break out. The show became so popular that Springer’s show featured in “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me” (2019).

In the scene, Dr Evil (Mike Myers) and his son Scott (Seth Green) were guests on the series.

Springer appeared on UK TV several times throughout his career. In 1999, he co-hosted several episodes of “This Morning” alongside Judy Finnigan, as well as The One Show from 2016 to 2018.

He launched his British talk show twice, once for ITV in 2000 and again for Channel 5 in 2000. – Telegraph