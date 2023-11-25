JOJOLA LAID TO REST 

FINAL MOMENTS . . . Church leaders perform rituals just before George Chigova’s coffin was lowered at Chivhu Cemetery yesterday. — Picture Wilson Kakurira

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

THE Gaza area of Chivhu came to a standstill yesterday as the people celebrated one of their illustrious sons George Chigova for one last time before his body was lowered at Chivhu Cemetery in Chikomba District in the afternoon yesterday.

Thousands, including former and current football players, football supporters and the local leadership of Chikomba fronted by Chief Musarurwa and Mayor Dikinya came to pay their last respects.

A church service was held, followed by body viewing at Chivhu Stadium, better known to locals as “Garwe”.

There was no better way to see off Chigova than to take his body to the place where he begun playing junior football.

Chigova died in South Africa last week, at the age of 32 years, from a suspected heart ailment.

He left behind widow Nokuthula Mangena and three daughters Nicole, Tino and Tanatswa.

Chigova was buried at 3pm, right next to his father and mother’s graves.

His widow Nokuthula was emotional when delivering her last speech.

“First of all I would like to thank you all for the support you have given to the family from the start of this ordeal,” she said.

“It’s not easy burying your husband this early. This is the most difficult thing that I have to go through. I’m looking at our girls, they are my strength. I also look at Dynamos and the whole Zimbabwe family, our friends, our families your love keep us going.

“I’m sure George is smiling wherever he is. You have shown him love but may you also do the same to those that have remained behind.

“Don’t wait to show them love when they are gone. Give them flowers whilst they are still alive. That’s all what George needed when he was still alive; your love, your support,” said Nokuthula.

Chigova’s family felt the late goalkeeper, who had 32 national team caps, was not accorded befitting tribute by ZIFA.

Family spokesperson, Lazarus Chigova, castigated the domestic football authorities at ZIFA for not doing enough to show respect to Chigova’s contributions to the sport.

Lazarus also said the football leaders needed to scout for talent in the area.

“We have always been playing football here in Chivhu but no one talks about that. It’s probably because it’s a small area but we are all here in Chivhu today for George, a boy from Chivhu who became a national team player.

“We all agree he was a very good goalkeeper. He saved penalties and was a specialist in that area,” said Lazarus.

He then turned his guns on ZIFA.

“I want to say thank you to ZIFA for the small way you assisted us. We were looking forward to something significant from you to be honest with you.

“But you did not give us our respect, I don’t know why. Is it because we are Chivhu? But we have shown you one thing that as Chivhu we can do it,” said Lazarus Chigova.

Mayor Dikinya was critical of the ZIFA leadership for failing the Chivhu community over the controversy that denied Chivhu Stars promotion to the Division One.

Chief Musarurwa appealed to the local authorities to refurbish Chivhu Stadium, where Chigova played youth football. He also appealed to authorities and football luminaries to join hands in the fight against drug abuse and also in taking a lead in talent identification in the area.

Former national team coach Norman Mapeza said he remembers Chigova as one of the most disciplined players he worked with.

“It’s sad we are here to bury George. But this is one of the most hard working guys I worked with. He never complained but always put work first. We will miss him,” said Mapeza.

ZIFA also paid tribute to Chigova.

“Chigova was a beloved member of the Warriors family and will be deeply missed. His contribution to the national team and to football in Zimbabwe will never be forgotten . . . “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Chigova’s family, friends, and the whole football fraternity during this difficult time,” said ZIFA in a statement.

Chigova was a product of the Aces Youth Soccer Academy before he made his Premiership bow with Gunners in 2010 and 2011.

He came to prominence at Harare giants Dynamos, where he won two league titles and a pair of Mbada Diamond Cup titles, before he crossed to South Africa in 2014, for his first stint with SuperSport United.

After one season, he shifted base to Polokwane City where he got generous game time and featured in over 100 games for the club.

He was able to retrace his footsteps back to SuperSport in 2020.

He also met with a great measure of success in the national team. Alongside fellow AYSA graduates and friends Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona, Chigova played at the African Cup of Nations and enjoyed success with the Warriors — as he won the COSAFA Cup in 2017 and 2018.

Nigel Munyati of Aces Youth Academy that groomed Chigova said the keeper was a special talent.

“Let me just say a few things about George because he was special. George was a very unique young man. He came to the academy at the age of 15 years in 2006 and at that time was the tallest player at the academy, taller than even the under-19s. So you can imagine the prospects of such a player.

“He had a unique skill. Saving penalties were his speciality. He could stop penalties at will. It wasn’t just about his height but he was also agile. He was very quick to move, which made him ideal for the position.

“But he didn’t stay long at AYSA. After the first year in 2007, George started to get nominations for the goalkeeper of the tournament at such tournaments as Matafi, Windmill and George would always be the goalkeeper of the tournament.

“The climax was in 2007 at the COSAFA Under-17 tournament where Zimbabwe won the tournament and George was awarded the Golden Glove. So, he started doing well at a very young age.

“At some point when I was at ZIFA, I accompanied the Warriors to the CHAN tournament as head of delegation.

“George was the goalkeeper and in that tournament there were seven matches played and George had four or five clean sheets and that’s why Zimbabwe made it to the quarter-finals.

“I think we lost to Nigeria in the quarter-finals but George had already established himself in South Africa . . . You can imagine how proud I was. Here I am as head of delegation but this young man was also from my academy,” said Munyati.

Zimbabwe National Soccer Supporters Association organising secretary Chris Romario Musekiwa, who convinced Chigova to join DeMbare in 2012, said the fans will miss the goalkeeper.

“George Chigova was a highly dependable goalkeeper gifted with a huge frame, technic, natural reflexes and great ball distribution. He raised high our flag at CHAN 2014, inspiring the Warriors as they made history by reaching the semi finals.

“Memories of his heroic saves at the 2018 Cosafa Cup final against Zambia will live forever.

“Rest easy Jojola, you ran a good race. Your legacy will live forever,” said Musekiwa.