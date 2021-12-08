Source: JSC closes offices, courts for two days | Herald (Africa)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) today announced the temporary closure of its main offices in Harare and various courts around the country for two days to allow fumigation and contact tracing, as cases of Covid-19 continue to surge among its employees.

Today, the JSC announced that its head office in Harare, Harare Civil Court, Harare Magistrates Court (Rotten Row), Mbare Courts, Tredgold Court in Bulawayo, Gweru Criminal, Gwanda Civil and Criminal Courts, Plumtree and Mutawatawa Courts.

Shurugwi, Chitungwiza, Goromonzi, Norton, Rusape, Chegutu, Inyathi, Kadoma and Mutare Civil and Criminal Courts will be closed today and tomorrow.

“The temporary closure on Wednesday the 8th and Thursday 9th of December 2021 is to allow for disinfection of premises, testing, contact tracing and adherence to all COVID-19 protocols to contain the continued spread of the virus.

“Business will resume on Friday, the 10th of December 2021,” said JSC in a statement.

JSC said all matters set down for today are automatically rolled over to Friday.