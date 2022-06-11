Source: Judicial Services Commission holds Open Day | Herald (Top Stories)

Court Reporter

THE Judicial Services Commission (JSC) is today conducting an Open Day where members of the public are allowed to visit various courts around the country and get an appreciation of how the courts operate.

This year’s event will also run in conjunction with the JSC’s 12 years celebrations of its existence as a Commission.

The JSC will also visit various prisons around the country as part of the Open Day.

The Open Day will run throughout the day.