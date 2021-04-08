Source: June exams suspended | Newsday (News)

BY VANESSA GUZHA

Government yesterday suspended the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec)’s June 2021 Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations citing delays in writing and marking of the previous examinations.

“Cabinet was advised that the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in 2020 had negatively impacted on the timing and cycle of public examinations, with the 2020 Grade 7, ‘O’ Level and ‘A’ Level examinations having commenced in early December 2020 and ended in early February 2021, instead of the usual period stretching from October to November of each year,” Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in a post-Cabinet statement.

She said the suspension of the June 2021 examinations would allow for teachers and learners to focus on the November examinations.

“Logistics will be put in place to ensure that the candidates who may have wanted to sit for their examinations in June 2021 do so together with other students in November 2021.”

Learning has been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which forced school closures and disruptions on the learning calendar.

