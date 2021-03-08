Source: JUST IN: Ali Mohammad gets passport back | Herald (Africa)

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

PAKISTANI business tycoon, Ali Mohammad, accused of attempting to smuggle gold out of the country along with Henrietta Rushwaya and three others, today temporarily got his passport back to allow him to travel to South Africa for an investors’ meeting.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna ordered the temporary release of the passport until March 31.

Mr Nduna also temporarily scrapped his police reporting conditions during the period he will be in South Africa.

Mohammad, through his lawyer Mr Admire Rubaya, had applied for the release of the passport and had paid an additional $2million from the $100 000 that he had initially deposited as bail.

He also deposited additional title deeds to his two properties in Crowhill Estate in Harare.

In his application, Mr Rubaya told the court that Mohammad intends to increase his investment in Zimbabwe and also lure other investors into the country.

Mr Charles Muchemwa, appearing for the State, had opposed the application saying the businessman wanted to find way of evading prosecution on charges he is facing.

He said Mohammad was prepared to forego the properties he deposited as surety and return to his native country.