Source: JUST IN: City officials bail ruling deferred | Herald (Africa)

Prosper Dembedza Court Correspondent

Harare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has rolled over to tomorrow the bail ruling in the matter of two City of Harare officials who are facing allegations of parceling out stands meant for recreational purposes.

Emmanuel Mutambirwa, the City Valuations and Estates manager and Daniel Usingarahwe, the Estates Officer in the Valuations and Estates Division, are facing criminal abuse of office charges.

The State led by Ms Audrey Chogumaira opposed bail.

The court heard that sometime in September 2018 Mutambirwa connived with the then Harare mayor Hebert Gomba to initiate the creation of commercial stands for sale to four beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries came through Gomba’s office.

The stands were at Old Hararians Sports Club open space at the corner of Drummond Chaplin Street and Bishop Haul Avenue. The stands, it is alleged, were for a proposed creche, medical centre, market place, active recreational space and petrol filling station.