JUST IN: Health director suspended from work pending court case finalisation | Herald (Africa)

The director of Epidemiology and Diseases Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Portia Manangazira, arrives at the Harare Magistares’ Courts recently. — Picture: Lee Maidza

Nyore Madzianike

Senior Court Reporter

THE director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Portia Manangazira has been suspended from work and has since been barred from visiting her workplace pending finalisation of her criminal case at court.

Manangazira was barred from visiting her ministry office at part of bail conditions imposed by the High Court.

She was freed on $50 000 and also ordered to report once a week at Marondera Police Station.

Manangazira today appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court where she was remanded to April 23 for her routine remand.

Manangazira is alleged to have misappropriately paid facilitation fees to undeserving ministry staff, flouting tender rules when she bought US$280 529 of goods and services and illegally diverted diesel coupons for 3 290 litres to private vehicles.

The money was part of funds meant for training workshops for community health workers who were to raise Covid-19 awareness around the country.