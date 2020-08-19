JUST IN: Latest on PetroZim boss court case

Source: JUST IN: Latest on PetroZim boss court case | Herald (Africa)

Senior Court Reporter

Suspended PetroZim Line (Pvt) Ltd general manager Catherine Katsande, will know her fate today when the court is expected to sentence her after she was convicted of six counts of fraudulently awarding US$2 million worth of tenders for equipment delivered some years ago to a certain local company.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube convicted Katsande along the company, which received the tender Kaltrade (Pvt) Limited.

Katsande and Kaltrade were facing seven counts of fraud.

