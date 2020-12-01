Source: JUST IN: Liberation history library construction to go ahead | Herald Africa

Talent Chimutambgi- Herald Reporter

The Museum of African Liberation head of secretariat Ambassador Kwame Muzawazi has dismissed as a hoax reports from some sections of the media that the High Court has stopped its construction.

There were reports that the on-going construction of the museum was barred following some disputes between a nearby housing cooperative, vendors, sculptors and miners who had taken over State land on which it will be built.

Speaking during a press briefing at the site in Warren Park, Harare, Ambassador Muzawazi said the land in dispute was less than two hectares while the museum and its grounds would cover at least 93 hectares of land.

He said construction of the museum was part of the preservation of the liberation history for Zimbabwe and other countries.

Ambassador Muzawazi indicated that more countries in Africa were coming on board to support the project.