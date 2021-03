Source: JUST IN: Mamombe, Chimbiri denied bail | Herald (Africa)

Joana Mamombe

Fidelis Munyoro

Chief Court Reporter

MDC Alliance members Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri accused of breaching Covid-19 regulations after holding a press conference at the Harare Magistrates’ Court have been denied bail.

They had appealed to the High Court for bail pending trial.

However, Justice Chitapi threw out the appeal.