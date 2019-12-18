JUST IN: Marry Mubaiwa seeks bail

Marry Mubaiwa

Daniel Nemukuyu Investigations and Special Reports Editor
Marry Mubaiwa has approached the High Court seeking release on bail.

She has filed an application for bail in respect of the attempted murder case. On the cases of externalisation of funds, money laundering and fraud, Mubaiwa has appealed the dismissal of her bail application by a Harare magistrate. The appeal and the application are yet to be set down for hearing at the High Court.

