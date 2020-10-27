Source: JUST IN: PG distances self from Rushwaya | Herald (Africa)

Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi has filed criminal charges against pro-MDC Alliance political activists Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Hopewell Chin’ono for alleging that he lives with former ZIFA chief executive officer Henrietta Rushwaya.

Acting Public Prosecutor for the Eastern Region Michael Reza confirmed to The Herald that the PG has reported the duo to the police.

“I can confirm that the Prosecutor General has filed criminal complaints against Advocate Thabani Mpofu and Mr Hopewell Chin’ono for their utterances against him,” he said.