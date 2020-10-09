Source: JUST IN: Tsenengamu surrenders to police | Herald (Africa)

Godfrey Tsenengamu

Crime Reporter

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu who was among 14 political activists, including MDC-Alliance deputy chair Job Sikhala and Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president Obert Masaraure, who were on the police wanted list over unspecified reasons has surrendered himself to the police.

Although details are still sketchy, sources close to the investigations said Tsenengamu surrendered himself this morning at the CID Law and Order Section.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was still checking the details of the matter.

The opposition politicians were suspected to have been part of the organisers of the July 31 demonstrations with the aim of unseating a constitutionally-elected Government.