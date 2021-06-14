Source: JUST IN: Zimbabwe Cricket shelve all cricket activities | Herald Africa

Eddie Chikamhi – Senior Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe Cricket have suspended all cricket activities, including the four-day match between Zimbabwe A and the visiting South Africa A that was being played at Takashinga.

However, the association’s spokesperson Darlington Majonga said they have appealed to the authorities at the Sports and Recreation Commission for special waiver to complete the series and prepare for other international events they had committed to.

The Government announced a new blanket ban on sport and other mass gatherings at the weekend in the light of surging Covid-19 cases in the country.

“Following a directive to suspend all sporting activities in the country as part of the latest Covid-19 lockdown restrictions imposedby the Government with effect from today, Zimbabwe Cricket has temporarily put on hold all cricket activities including the four-day match between Zimbabwe A and South Africa A which started on Sunday.

“ZC has, however, lodged an urgent appeal to the Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, for permission to complete the ongoing four-day international match as well as to continue with preparations for other upcoming international tours that we had already committed to.

“As we make this request, the health and safety of our players, support staff and our communities remains our top priority,” said Majonga.

Zimbabwe are expected to host Bangladesh at the end of the month. Negotiations between the two cricket boards were already at advanced stage.

Majonga said they were looking to tap from the experience they had recently when they successfully played domestic an international matches in secure bubbles.

” Having successfully hosted international and domestic tournaments at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic under the bio-secure environment – with the matches being played behind closed doors with no spectators allowed in the stadia and with all those directly involved undergoing several tests for the coronavirus and staying in secluded accommodation facilities – we believe we are well-equipped and experienced enough to safely resume with our cricket activities,” said Majonga.