Source: Kadoma City Council to partner residents on service delivery | The Herald (Local News)

Rumwe Shops backyard used by the public to relieve themselves.

Ivan Zhakata in KADOMA

KADOMA City Council is set to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the residents to ensure that proper service delivery is rendered in the mining city.

This came after the residents, through an apex body of residents associations, Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust (ZNOART), wrote a letter in March to the council proposing an MoU to improve service delivery in the city.

There has been several complaints from the residents about failure by council to repair burst water and sewer pipes, non refuse collection, poor state of roads and street lighting among others.

In a letter addressed to Mr Malvern Dondo Kadoma city town clerk ZNOART chairperson for Mashonaland West Mr Liberty Chitiya said the MoU will enhance devolved service delivery.

“ZNOART is of the view that by having an MoU between us, a communicaton rapport will be created necessary for a shared transparent, accountable and viable service delivery vision within your area of jurisdiction.

“Please understand that ZNOART is familiar with council resolutions and our follow up is in the spirit of continuous feedback loops amongst stakeholders which enhances positive engagement,” he said.

The director of Housing and Community Services Mr Aaron Masembura said council agreed to enter into an MoU with the residents but a meeting between the two parties must be held pending the agreement.

“Council, at its 1586th ordinary council meeting held on 26 March 2023 resolved that Kadoma City Council enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with Zimbabwe National Organisation of Associations and Residents Trust

(ZNOART) for improved service delivery,” he said.

“In view thereof, the parties involved should organise a meeting to agree on the terms of the MoU as it relates to obligations of each part. This will then lead to the signing of the MoU.”