Source: Kadoma residents blast council over conversion of bus rank to flea market | The Herald (Local News)

A foundation of marked flea market spaces laid at the only bus terminus in Kadoma’s central business district.

Ivan Zhakata in KADOMA

DISGRUNTLED Kadoma residents have blasted the corruption-riddled city council for converting the only bus terminus in the central business district to a flea marketplace.

The residents joined by public transport operators said they were never consulted on the new development hence it must be removed.

The Railton Bus Terminus serviced Rimuka, Sanyati, Victory Park, Ngezi and Munhumutapa routes among others.

In a letter addressed to Mr Malvern Dondo the Town Clerk of Kadoma City Council by the residents and the Kadoma Public Transporters Association (KPTA), Mr Jackson Muronda KAPTA chairperson said they were dismayed by the lack of will by the council to ensure a guaranteed, safe and proper bus terminus for local routes.

“We are dismayed to note that the Ralyton Terminus availed by the council is now being turned into a flea market as per a council resolution,” he said.

“This directly contravenes the Urban Councils Act which demands prior consultations with critical stakeholders such as us to which we were never consulted. It is affixed to the loading bays of different business establishments with loading lorries posing a constant menace to the public at the terminus as well as triggering conflict between the former and transporters.

“We do hereby request for a safe, guaranteed and reliable bus terminus which has ablution facilities such as toilets and tap water as well as floodlights at night. We are doing our part by paying for rank discs to the City of Kadoma and we expect a similar commitment from its end to ensure public transport order and safety in Kadoma City.”

Mr Dondo said: “Right now I am tied up in ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) business.”