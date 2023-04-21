Source: Kambucha maker joins fight against drug abuse | The Herald (Local News)

Herald Reporter

Emerging beverages manufacturer, Kambucha Fresh Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd, has joined the fight against drug abuse with several initiatives which include enlisting prominent artistes to lead campaigns in high density suburbs.

This comes as Government and stakeholders have raised concern over the increasingly rampant drug abuse menace which has been identified as the single biggest threat to youths, most of whom have been reduced to addicts and have had their lives ravaged.

The Government has taken a tough stance against the drugs menace, with President Mnangagwa on Monday appealing to youths at this years’ children’s Independence party to shun drugs and report those partaking in the ill to responsible authorities.

Musician Seh Calaz, born Tawanda Mumanyi, who is among the musicians partaking in the Kambucha led anti-drugs drive said they have covered a lot of ground and are hopeful they will continue until the ill is eradicated.

“Drugs are destroying our youths and the social fabric, when you see what is happening in the ghetto you are jolted into action, but there is so much one can do as an individual,” said Seh Calaz.

“We are thus very grateful to Kambucha who have come on board to partner us and other influential youths in this noble exercise to preach the gospel of a clean lifestyle free from drugs..

“Basically, what we do is to hold peer educator gatherings where we teach youths on the need to lead a clean drugs free life. We are also having social soccer leagues which keeps us busy and away from idleness that can breed an appetite and susceptibility to drugs and all this is being coordinated and sponsored by Kambucha.

“We have so far concentrated on Mbare and we hope to spread our wings to other ghettos and towns.”

Kambucha Fresh Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd chief executive and founder Mr Eric Niyonsaba said the company was sad to note the menace brought on society by drugs, but was happy with the contribution in dissuading others from taking up drugs as well as rehabilitating victims.

He said private companies should not leave it to Government alone to struggle with such ills as business needed a functioning and normal society to succeed.

“The drug menace is sad,” said Mr Niyonsaba.

“If left unattended, this has a potential to “zombify” and wipe out a whole generation. We are happy Government has taken a strong stance against the menace and as a socially responsible company we are happy to join the lead taken by Government in the fight against drugs.

“The private sector should not let this to Government alone while focusing on making profits. As private sector we owe it to our Government, to our customers and society as a whole to help in such matters of social need.”

Other artistes engaged by Kambucha Fresh Zimbabwe include Kapfupi, Dhafu, Senzeni and Padare Films.