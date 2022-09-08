Source: Kariba measles containment drive moves a gear up | Herald (Top Stories)

Walter Nyamukondiwa Kariba Bureau

The measles vaccination drive in Kariba district is progressing amid resistance from some parents and low uptake in urban areas.

Some parents are reportedly hiding their children to avoid having them vaccinated despite a raging outbreak which has so far claimed the lives of around 700 children.

At least three children have died in the Msambakaruma and Makande areas of Kariba district.

The district has achieved nearly 80 percent coverage with health personnel having to conduct door to door campaigns to increase the number of children to be vaccinated.

Kariba District Medical Officer Dr Godwin Muza said some communities, especially those living on islands in Lake Kariba have not yet been reached.

“The measles vaccination campaign coverage is at 78 percent (average), with the highest vaccination coverage in rural vaccination sites,” said Dr Muza.

“Challenges include low turnout in some urban areas, requiring a cumbersome door to door approach (on foot), and we are yet to access the communities residing on islands.”

The mobile teams are having to deal with some parents who are hiding children eligible for vaccination.

“Vaccinations are meant to give life but some parents make frantic effort to hide their children. With the current outbreak, we expect parents to be at the forefront to have their children protected,” said a team member in Nyamhunga township.