Source: Kasukuwere appeal thrown out | The Herald (Local News)

Saviour Kasukuwere

Court Reporter

Presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere has lost his appeal to nullify the High Court decision excluding him from contesting in the August 23 presidential elections.

Kasukuwere had challenged the lower court decision that disqualified him from contesting the election, as he is no longer a voter.

Justice Antonia Guvava sitting with Justice Chinembiri Bhunu and Justice Felistas Chatukuta sealed Kasukuwere’s fate when she delivered the court’s judgment upholding the lower court’s decision.

“After carefully listening to the submissions yesterday, we are of the firm view that the appeal lacks merit.

“The appeal is hereby dismissed with no order as to costs.” Said Justice Guvava reading the operative part of the court judgment.

She said the full reasons for the judgment would be made available in due course.

The decision made by the High Court recently that Mr Kasukuwere was no longer a voter, and therefore, could not contest any election, was stayed the moment he filed his appeal with the Supreme Court.